Blaze Pizza Created a White Claw Pizza for One-Day Only

Last Thursday, June 18th for one-day only Blaze Pizza, (locations in North York and Toronto) infused the drink of summer into their pizza.

BIG NEWS INCOMING: We’ve got @WhiteClaw, ya’ll! 🌊🔥🍕 AND Chef Brad crafted a special White Claw Crust that’s available in-restaurant at over 50 locations TODAY ONLY! Ready, set, CLAW! Click this link to find out if you can try it at your local Blaze >> https://t.co/bmUVsAqWi7 pic.twitter.com/Pr7be8ObSS — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) June 18, 2020

Blaze Pizza Chefs replaced filtered water with several cans of Mango flavooured White Claw in the pizza dough making process. It immediately made for a more tropical tasting pizza once toppings were added and pineapple was highly recommended among its toppings.

To celebrate @WhiteClaw being available for purchase with your meal, @BlazePizza is offering a one-day special of White Claw-infused crust! Get yours tomorrow (6/18) at #BlazePizza in #ParkWestVillage pic.twitter.com/fIagxQjCt6 — Park West Village (@ParkWestVLG) June 17, 2020

White Claw is a hard seltzer that has been popular in the United States for some time and only broke into our Canadian market this past winter. It quickly became a top seller at LCBO locations, where sales have been considerably higher than usual the past few months during this new normal.