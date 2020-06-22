Listen Live

Blaze Pizza Created a White Claw Pizza for One-Day Only

White Claw infused crust sounds like the pizza of summer!

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Last Thursday, June 18th for one-day only Blaze Pizza, (locations in North York and Toronto) infused the drink of summer into their pizza.

Blaze Pizza Chefs replaced filtered water with several cans of Mango flavooured White Claw in the pizza dough making process. It immediately made for a more tropical tasting pizza once toppings were added and pineapple was highly recommended among its toppings.

White Claw is a hard seltzer that has been popular in the United States for some time and only broke into our Canadian market this past winter. It quickly became a top seller at LCBO locations, where sales have been considerably higher than usual the past few months during this new normal.

