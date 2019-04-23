Blink 182, Foo Fighters And Metallica Among Passwords We Should Not Be Using According To Experts!
Don't use your favourite band as a password!
CNN is urger people to not use “Blink 182” as their password! List of most hacked passwords
A survey done by UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) resulted in a list of passwords used by people that had been hacked.
In a Tweet, CNN also asked people to stop using “blink182” as a password!
If your password is one of these words or phrases, it’s time to change it:
• blink182
• liverpool
• superman
• manutd
• ashley
• michael
• cowboys1
• iloveyouhttps://t.co/rkMPatg1gS
— CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2019
Drummer of the band Travis Baker responded with an emoji struggling..
🤷🏻♂️
— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 22, 2019
Fans of the band are firing back at CNN with their own tweets
Ha, well, the joke’s on the hackers, because I’ve been changing my password once a month for the past five years to keep my accounts secure, so there’s no way anyone would ever guess my password, blink241.
— Chris Evans’ Beard (Not the actor. Just a Beard.) (@EvansBeard) April 22, 2019
Other famous names among the most vulnerable passwords include Metallica and Foo Fighters…