Blink 182, Foo Fighters And Metallica Among Passwords We Should Not Be Using According To Experts!

CNN is urger people to not use “Blink 182” as their password! List of most hacked passwords

A survey done by UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) resulted in a list of passwords used by people that had been hacked.

In a Tweet, CNN also asked people to stop using “blink182” as a password!

If your password is one of these words or phrases, it’s time to change it: • blink182

• liverpool

• superman

• manutd

• ashley

• michael

• cowboys1

• iloveyouhttps://t.co/rkMPatg1gS — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2019

Drummer of the band Travis Baker responded with an emoji struggling..

🤷🏻‍♂️ — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 22, 2019

Fans of the band are firing back at CNN with their own tweets

Ha, well, the joke’s on the hackers, because I’ve been changing my password once a month for the past five years to keep my accounts secure, so there’s no way anyone would ever guess my password, blink241. — Chris Evans’ Beard (Not the actor. Just a Beard.) (@EvansBeard) April 22, 2019

Other famous names among the most vulnerable passwords include Metallica and Foo Fighters…