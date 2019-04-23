Listen Live

Blink 182, Foo Fighters And Metallica Among Passwords We Should Not Be Using According To Experts!

Don't use your favourite band as a password!

By Kool Celebrities

CNN is urger people to not use “Blink 182” as their password!  List of most hacked passwords

A survey done by UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) resulted in a list of passwords used by people that had been hacked.

In a Tweet, CNN also asked people to stop using “blink182” as a password!

Drummer of the band Travis Baker responded with an emoji struggling..

Fans of the band are firing back at CNN with their own tweets

Other famous names among the most vulnerable passwords include Metallica and Foo Fighters…

