Blitzing the Moraine 2019! Logger’s Trail Nature Reserve BioBlitz

Location: Whitchurch-Stouffville. Exact address will be provided to registered participants

Time: 5:00AM – 10:00PM

Cost: FREE!

A BioBlitz is an opportunity to explore a piece of property and count all the living things that reside there. Trees, birds, insects, butterflies, salamanders and more – literally every living thing. Experts will identify the species and volunteers will record the sightings, taking photos while learning about the identification process.

Come out for one shift, or come out for the full day. Please register for the times you are available.

Activities will include: bird hikes, plant hikes, general nature hikes, fungi hikes and fun with spiders!

BioBlitz Notes:

• Light snacks, water & coffee will be available – please bring your reusable water bottle.

• All participants must wear long pants & closed-toed shoes.

• Dress for the weather – sunhat & sunscreen, rain jacket, etc

No tickets are needed for this event, but we do need you to register by ‘buying’ a free ticket at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blitzing-the-moraine-2019-loggers-trail-nature-reserve-bioblitz-tickets-59112321545