We are having a blowout fundraising sale at our Orillia Dress for Success location next week! Find quality used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories for only $2 per item! Cash and credit card accepted. Shop with us at 10 Peter St N, unit 102 in Orillia (across from the post office).

The sale is running:

Tuesday November 12, 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday November 13, 9am-4:30pm

Thursday November 14, 9am-4:30pm

Friday November 15, 9am-4:30pm

Saturday November 16, 9am-1pm