Boat Rental App Expands into Canada

Get My Boat is a boat rental service that is available world wide and now in Canada too!

With available listings across Canada, if you’re road tripping far from home and want to get on the water this would be a great idea.

You could rally your buddies and go on a full out fishing excursion in British Columbia or rent a jet ski.

In Toronto, you can rent everything from a Sailing Yacht to a luxury Private Motor Yacht.

Or for something smaller, paddle boards, canoes, dragon boats and even sailing lessons.

Prices range from paying per day, to per hour and even per person.

Get My Boat is an Uber style app available for download.