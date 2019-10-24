BOB RUMBALL FOUNDATION FOR THE DEAF GALA

Tickets are now available to see Canadian country music star Marshall Dane give an intimate, ASL interpreted performance at the Bob Rumball Foundation for the Deaf (BRFD) Celebration of Excellence gala on October 24, 2019 in Barrie, ON. This gala is the Rumball organization’s largest fundraising event of the year with 300 attendees including guest stars and speakers, the President and Board of the organization, and the night’s honorees.

Other activities during the event include a live, silent, and penny auction; the presentation of the Reverend Bob Rumball Humanitarian Award; and a catered dinner.

Tickets are now available at www2.bobrumball.org or by contacting rleang@bobrumball.org 416-449-9651 ext. 115. Limited quantity available.