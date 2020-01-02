Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Former Boyfriend, Nick Gordon Has Died.

The brother of Nick confirmed the news on social media on New Years Day.

“GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS,” he posted on Facebook, adding, “All I can do is cry.”

Nick’s brother confirmed that he was sent to hospital after suffering a series of heart attacks and was able to recover.

Gordon was dating Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the time of her drug overdose in January, 2015, when she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the home they shared in Georgia. She was placed in a medically-induced coma, but never woke up, and died in July, 2015, aged 22.