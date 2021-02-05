Book Your Ex A Free Stay In A Dumpster For Valentine’s Day

For those who may need some closure on a past relationship gone wrong, this is for you!

hotels.com wants to help you get back at your “trashy” ex by allowing you to book them a virtual night’s stay in a dumpster!

To get your revenge, all you need to do is submit why your ex deserves a night in the trash bin and include a description of your dream Valentine’s Day hotel stay.

Now, while your ex won’t actually be spending the night in the dumps, you will receive a “totally fictional yet equally satisfying booking confirmation email.”

If that isn’t enough to make your broken heart feel vindicated, everyone who submits a dumpster request by Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. ET will also be entered into a drawing to win a $300 Hotels.com gift card. Suite!