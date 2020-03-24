Boosting Your Immune System With These Foods….

While scientists and doctors around the world continue to try and figure out COVID-19 and its effects on the body, there are foods that can help booth your immune system.

Regardless of this virus, we know that if you have a strong immune system, you are less likely to get sick, and if you do get sick- a stronger immune system will help you fight it.

One scientist theorized it’s because kids’ immune systems are used to fighting off every new or strange bug that comes along. So few children are among those sick enough to be diagnosed, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association that the outbreak is skewing older, to infect people over 49. THIS IS JUST ONE THEORY….

While we’re all stuck inside and out of routine, its easy to forget that you should be eating healthy-regardless. Here are some foods that you should be eating on repeat!

Citrus for your cells and healing!

There’s a reason we take vitamin C or are told to take it when we’re sick. Your body doesn’t produce it, which means you need to get it somehow. Grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, and clementines are good sources of vitamin C. It acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Red Peppers to Pump Up Skin and Immunity

One medium-sized red bell pepper contains 152 milligrams of vitamin C. Peppers are also packed with vitamin A which is great for promoting healthy skin, your mucous membranes and your immune system.

Broccoli

It’s a super food. It’s got a lot of Vitamin A, C and E…Great for strengthening your immune system…Broccoli is a good source of lutein, a powerful antioxidant, and sulforaphane, another potent antioxidant. It contains additional nutrients, including some magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and iron. Its better to eat it raw…

Garlic

Ancient humans valued garlic as an infection fighter, which could be why so many diets include it as a main ingredient. It has been proven to help improve immunity and help fight off colds and flus. This is why many take it in pill form. Two to Three cloves daily should do it.

Ginger

Ginger is great for inflammation among other things… So if you have swollen glands or a sore throat- ginger may help.

Spinach

It’s packed with vitamin and antioxidants to help promote a healthy immune system. Try not to overcook. The more you cook, the less effective it is…

Almonds

They offer Vitamin E which is great for keeping colds and flues at bay. Other immune boosting foods include; Turmeric to fight inflammation, Green tea, papaya, kiwis, sunflower seeds and beets!

More