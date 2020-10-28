Borat’s Catchphrase Is Kazakhstan’s New Tourism Slogan

Kazakhstan is now embracing the “Borat” movies after originally banning the first movie in the small country.

In the movies, Kazakhstan is home to Borat Sagdiyev the fictional journalist played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

In an attempt to promote the country, Kazakhstan has adopted Borat’s catchphrase, “Very Nice.”

The deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism Kairat Sadvakassov told the Huffington Post that adopting Borat’s catchphrase “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way.” Sadvakassov continues, “We would like everyone to come to experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond so that they can see that Borat’s homeland is nicer than they may have heard.”

In 2006, the Kazakh government banned the first “Borat” movie and took out full-page ads in various U.S. newspapers to refute many of the film’s “facts” about Kazakhstan.