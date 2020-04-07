Bored? People Are Feeding Squirrels From Tiny Picnic Tables

Just as Dr. Ian Malcolm famously said in Jurassic Park; “Life finds a way.”

We have found ways to pass the time at home and this one might be the most fulfilling.

2 weeks of isolation and we’re out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we’re insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4 — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020

People all over the world are turning their trees and fences into teensie picnic areas for their bushy-tailed garden visitors.

Thank you husband for the handmade picnic table for the squirrels and birds in our garden! 🐿🦉 pic.twitter.com/vKhQz6zo2y — Bethan Davies (@beffdizzle) April 3, 2020

They’re clearly easy enough to make at home and you may have enough wood stored around the yard somewhere to make one.

The tiny garden picnic table for birds and squirrels has been installed! Thank you @RyanASkilton ❤️🦉🐿🌿 pic.twitter.com/CsyA52ZTJD — Bethan Davies (@beffdizzle) April 5, 2020

All-you-can-eat-buffet

So I learned my father-in-law made an all you can eat buffet picnic table for the birds and squirrels. pic.twitter.com/ga2XTU3rY8 — Stephanie Homrich (@kudeviz) April 2, 2020

You can order an un-assembled one from Etsy too.