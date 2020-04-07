Listen Live

Bored? People Are Feeding Squirrels From Tiny Picnic Tables

They're available on Etsy too

By Darryl on the Drive

Just as Dr. Ian Malcolm famously said in Jurassic Park; “Life finds a way.”

We have found ways to pass the time at home and this one might be the most fulfilling.

People all over the world are turning their trees and fences into teensie picnic areas for their bushy-tailed garden visitors.

They’re clearly easy enough to make at home and you may have enough wood stored around the yard somewhere to make one.

All-you-can-eat-buffet

You can order an un-assembled one from Etsy too.

 

