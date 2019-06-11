Listen Live

Boston Brewing Company (the guys that also make Sam Adams) Have Created A Beer That They Say Is Healthier Than Most

Perfect for your post workout!

By Kool Eats

The beer was created for Runners by Runners!  The company behind Sam Adams just created a new beer called 26.2 Brew.  And they say it’s a great beer for after a workout.

It’s around the alcohol level of a light beer, plus it’s made with Himalayan sea salt and Coriander to help replenish your electrolytes.

And with only 6 grams of carbs and 120 calories- how could it not be good for you?

It’s been available for the past seven years at the Boston Marathon!

 

More

Related posts

Taco Bell Is Offering You A Free Taco On June 18th!

Krispy Kreme Offering FREE Doughnuts Today!

KFC Is Offering Its Customers Its Fried Chicken Skin In A Bag!