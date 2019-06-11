Boston Brewing Company (the guys that also make Sam Adams) Have Created A Beer That They Say Is Healthier Than Most
Perfect for your post workout!
The beer was created for Runners by Runners! The company behind Sam Adams just created a new beer called 26.2 Brew. And they say it’s a great beer for after a workout.
It’s around the alcohol level of a light beer, plus it’s made with Himalayan sea salt and Coriander to help replenish your electrolytes.
And with only 6 grams of carbs and 120 calories- how could it not be good for you?
It’s been available for the past seven years at the Boston Marathon!
Happy #GlobalRunningDay! Running is better with a friend and a reward… tag your #runningpartner worthy of some new gear, and we might just hook you up…#262Brew #ForBetterTimes pic.twitter.com/VcKvzCCXde
