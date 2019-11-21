Listen Live

Boston Pizza Has a Caroling Pizza Box

Order the Christmas Pizza to randomly receive a caroling box

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Boston Pizza Canada locations are celebrating the Holiday Season with a pizza featuring the flavours of Christmas.

Introducing, ‘Christmas Pizza.’

The Christmas Pizza is topped with cranberry sauce, gravy, turkey and of course cheese.

(I’m full just thinking about it)

The Christmas flavoured pizza will be randomly delivered in a caroling pizza box. It works like a singing card, as you open the box to grab a slice the caroling plays.

