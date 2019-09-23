Both Justin Bieber And Shawn Mendes Appear To Be Working On New Music!

Justin Bieber Back In The Studio!

His wife Hailey Bieber and a friend were posting videos to instagram showing Justin hard at work in the studio.

Hailey posted the first video with the caption, “I’m convinced there’s a few things in life that matzoh ball soup can’t fix.”

Estúdio? 👀 | Hailey Bieber via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/jBnmrf4caE — Drew Access (@accessdrew) September 21, 2019

Nosso Drummer Boy! 😩❤️ | Kylemassey via IG stories: (18) pic.twitter.com/SzR2S1Nqoh — Drew Access (@accessdrew) September 21, 2019

So appears that a new album is in the works! Justin looks happy and healthy and happy!

And it looks like another Canadian is working on new music also!

A new video has been surfacing in-and-around Instagram and Twitter of Shawn working away in a New York recording studio. Mission Sound NYC posted the video with the caption reading, “Great session with Shawn Mendes. Look forward to more.”

Unfortunately, the video has been muted so we can’t hear what Shawn is working on but at least now we know we might get new music by the end of 2019, beginning of 2020 (hopefully).

If and when Shawn drops a new album, it’ll be the follow up to his third studio album, Shawn Mendes.