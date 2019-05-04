Bravado! Show Choir Presents Cirque Musicale

Bravado! Show Choir brings the magic of the circus to Barrie. Paying tribute to the greatest show on earth, Cirque Musicale mixes music, dance, theatre and circus arts to celebrate the peculiar genius, culture and characters of the big top. Combining trapeze, silks and contortion with choreography, visual intrigue and musical excellence, Cirque Musicale promises to be a spectacle never before seen in Barrie.

In addition to the Bravado! band and Bravado! Kids, Bravado! welcomes a number of special guests: the A2D2 Aerial Dance Cirque Company, who will deliver moments beyond magic with their daring and beautiful aerial and circus-art feats, Stars United Baton Club, who will wow the audience with their awe-inspiring twirling, and Antonella Frottola (aka Diana Kolpak), who will guide the audience through the mystical Cirque Musicale journey.

Tickets are $25 and available through Ticket Pro: https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en&aff=bravado#def_1326332710

Doors: 7:00 pm Show: 7:30 pm

More information can be found at:

www.BravadoShowChoir.com