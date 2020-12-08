Breakdancing Is Now An Olympic Sport

Making its debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, people around the world will get to watch the best of the best spin on their heads!

This is all in an effort to attract a younger generation to the games.

Surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and BMX biking are all Olympic sports now!

FUN FACTS:

Breakdancing was invented in the early 1970s in Puerto Rican and African-American communities in South Bronx in New York City. The dance style evolved during the 70s and 80s in big cities of the United States.

Breakdancing uses different body movements, spins, arm movements, leg movements, all of which are done to the rhythm of hip hop music. Breakdancing was most popular in the 1980s but continues to be common today.

There are four categories in breakdance. They are power moves (windmill, tomas, airtrax and so on), style moves, toprock, downrock (footwork), and freezes (chair, airchair, and so on). Many of the moves come from gymnastics and kung-fu.