Brilliant… Easy Experiment Teaches Kids The Importance Of Hand Washing

A teacher found a creative way to show kids how important it is to wash their hands. The experiment shows kids what happens to “the virus” with soap on your hands.

The teacher uses a paper plate, some water, pepper and liquid soap. All you have to do is put a little water onto a paper plate, add pepper, and place your finger in the water.

In the video, the pepper represents “the virus” and the water represents anything you touch. When you remove your finger from the water, the pepper (the virus) sticks to your finger. But if you dip your finger in liquid soap, and then place it in the water, “the virus” “runs” from your finger.

The CDC says that we should wash our hands often with soap and clean running water for a duration of 20 seconds each time