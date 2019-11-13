British actor Jonah Hauer-King cast as Prince Eric in forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

British actor Jonah Hauer-King has been cast as Prince Eric in Disney’s forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The role, which was originally turned down by Harry Styles, will be played be 24-year-old Hauer-King, according to Deadline. The actor snagged the role after playing Cameron Cuffe in Krypton, but he’s also been cast in roles like Laurie in BBC’s Little Women mini-series and Harry in BBC’s World on Fire.

Hauer-King joins the likes of Halle Bailey, who will be playing Ariel; Melissa McCarthy as Ursula; and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Additionally, Jacob Tremblay will voice Flounder, Awkwafina will voice Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian the Crab.

The Little Mermaid is set to begin production early next year.