British Pub Installs Electric Fence At The Bar To Maintain Social Distancing…

Shocking!

By Kool Mornings

This is one way to get people to comply with social distancing efforts.

Management at The Star Inn, located in St Just, Cromwell said its staff got tired of some patrons ignoring social distancing guidelines. So the bar installed the wired electrified fence to shock locals into behaving.

According to the local paper, a couple of customers were shocked on Saturday night because they had a little too much to drink and lost their balance.

Health experts have said that enclosed areas like bars — seen as hotspots for contracting the virus — are particularly dangerous, due to aerosol particles staying in the air.

