British Tea Fan Got Her Final Request To Be Buried In A Giant Tea Box
She loved her tea!
A lady by the name of Tina Watson told her daughter before she died that her wish was to be buried in a giant box that looked like a tea bag box.
Daughter Deb fulfilled her mother’s wish and was able to decorate a coffin to look like a tea box. Deb says her mother had a wicked sense of humour.
Deb added that her mother would drink 30 to 40 cups of tea every day!
Tina sadly died of heart failure at the age of 73.