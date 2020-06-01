BRITNEY IS BACK. It’s BRITNEY… Queen.

It’s been FOUR years since we’ve last heard new music from Britney Spears!

Yes, she’s still making tracks.

Her last album was back in 2016, Glory.

Well to surprise her fans on Friday she dropped “Mood Ring (By Demand)”. The track is produced by DJ Mustard, known for his work with YG (and it’s pretty much been copied EVERYWHERE).

The track had been released once before, but ONLY on the Japanese edition of Glory.

The song is CLIMBING up the charts and fast! It’s already the #3 top selling song worldwide on iTunes.

Give it a listen, tell us what you think!