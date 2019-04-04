Britney Spears Has Checked Herself Into A Mental Health Facility!

Britney Spears has reportedly checked into a mental health facility in an effort to help her deal with her father’s health issues.

Jamie Spears fell very ill in November of 2017 after his colon“ spontaneously ruptured,” leaving him hospitalized for several months.

Since then there have been a couple more surgeries and health scares according to Radar. All the stress of her father has caused Brit to seek treatment who had been traveling back and forth to Louisiana…On Jan 5th it was announced that Britney would cancel her Domination residency in Vegas to help care for her father…

Reports now say Britney checked herself into the facility about a week ago where she will live for 30 days.