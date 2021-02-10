Listen Live

Britney Spears Is Breaking Her Silence After Documentary Release

Less than a week after the documentary film ‘Framing Britney Spears’ came out, Brit has broken her silence.

 

While the doc by the New Year Times looks into the #FreeBritney movement, many have come to her aid, slamming the Times for how Brit has been betrayed in the film.

 

Britney took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter…

 

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” she wrote on Tuesday. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!

“Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!”

 

 

Britney also post a video of her performing in Vegas!

 

