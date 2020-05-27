Britney Spears Quarantined For Two Weeks To See Her Sons

Spears self-isolated after returning from visiting family in Louisiana. Quarantine has been an eventful time for Britney Spears.

The Pop star had visited her family in Louisiana and returned to Los Angeles at the end of April. When she got back, she wanted to spend time with her two sons, Jayden and Sean.

According to TMZ, her ex-husband Kevin Federline requested she self-quarantine for at least two weeks before seeing them. Spears had no issue adhering to Federline’s request and self-isolated for the entire two weeks in order to see her sons.

Since then, Spears has seen her boys twice at her home.