Britney Spears Songs Are Headed To Broadway In A New Show!

Brit goes to broadway… Her music anyways!

“Once Upon A One More Time” is a musical comedy featuring the songs of Britney Spears and according to the website is about

“Once Upon A Time… a group of famous fairy tale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, to read together from – well, the only book they’ve ever known – Grimm’s Fairy Tales. When Cinderella makes a desperate wish for a new story, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique in her corseted lap. Oh baby, baby… could there really be more to life than bridesmaid dresses, friendships with woodland creatures, and dreams of a prince’s kiss?”

In a statement made by Britney herself, she says, “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”

The limited pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago is slated to open officially November 13 and run through December 1.