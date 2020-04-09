Broadway Says It Will Stay Dark Until Early June

Broadway officials announced that there will be a two-month extension of the current shutdown of its shows.

Shows in New York City were stopped on March 12 due to COVID-19. In total, 31 productions that were running prior to the outbreak and 15 productions that had been set to open this spring were all halted.

A statement was released that reads:

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.”

“Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”