Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ dog “Cheddar” Has Died

They've lost a cast member

By Dirt/Divas

The Corgi dog that played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has dies. He was 13-years-old and his real name was Stewart. The news was announced by his owner via social media;

“My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today,” an image of the pooch in a cart at the beach was captioned. “We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch at In & Out burgers.”

Cheddar was also honoured by one of the networks that run the show in the UK…

