Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ dog “Cheddar” Has Died
They've lost a cast member
The Corgi dog that played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has dies. He was 13-years-old and his real name was Stewart. The news was announced by his owner via social media;
“My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today,” an image of the pooch in a cart at the beach was captioned. “We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch at In & Out burgers.”
Cheddar was also honoured by one of the networks that run the show in the UK…
R.I.P Cheddar 💔 You served the people of Brooklyn and the 99th Precinct with distinction. You’ll be in our thoughts and our hearts forever. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/BdQXQ5GBJf
— E4 (@E4Tweets) July 11, 2019