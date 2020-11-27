Listen Live

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart Team Up For Coronavirus Safety Billboard

Perhaps they can get the message out!

By Kool Celebrities

Three of the biggest stars to come from New Jersey have teamed up to tell people to “Wear A Friggin Mask.”

 

The Boss, Bon Jovi, and Jon Steward have come together hoping to get the message across!

 

Each billboard reads, “Wear a friggin’ mask!” The large signage is a joint creation by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and the New Jersey Department of Health, the outlet said.

 

The outlet notes that 30 billboards featuring the three celebrities are now up around the state.

 

