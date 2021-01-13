Bruce Willis Refused To Wear A Mask

Actor, Bruce Willis is in hot water after he was kicked out of a store for NOT wearing his mask.

Pictures surfaced online Monday of Bruce going through a pharmacy in California, which is a hot bed for COVID-19, with a bandanna around his neck, but he wasn’t wearing it or any other face covering, which is mandatory in the state.

Reportedly, he was asked put on a mask but refused to, so he was then asked to leave the store, which he did without purchasing anything.

Bruce spoke with PEOPLE magazine about it and said that it was an “error in judgement” and then added “be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up”.