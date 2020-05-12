Bryan Adams Posted A Message Full of Expletives Against China!

Not very Canadian of him!

Bryan Adams took to instagram Monday lashing out the Chinese wet market that he says produced the coronavirus and put his tour on hold.

The message was laced with expletives as he expressed frustration to fans about the fact that tonight was to be his first stop on his new tour…

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” the post read.

The message is still up on Bryans Instagram account…

Wet markets in China have been accused of being the source of the coronavirus pandemic and spreading the initial sickness. They have sparked backlash from government officials and celebrities, including the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Beatles icon, Paul McCartney.

There are many responses on Adam’s instagram account. Some in favour of his message while others calling him out for racism.