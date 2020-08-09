Bryan Adams Set To Play Socially Distant Concert To 12,000 People
In Germany Next Month
Bryan Adams will be playing to 12,000 socially-distanced people in Germany next month. He’ll be headlining “Give Live A Chance” in Düsseldorf on Sept. 4 along with Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.
He announced the concert on Instagram.
I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I’m playing acoustically – on my own / no band. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 11th at 10am through www.ticketmaster.de and giveliveachance.de/tickets #giveliveachance #socialdistancingconcert #barebones #bryanadamslive
Everyone will be 6 feet apart and required to wear a mask.
People will also have to register their contact information and will be arriving and leaving at pre-arranged time slots in their social bubbles of 10 people.
Do you think it’s too soon for a concert of that many people?