Bryan Adams Set To Play Socially Distant Concert To 12,000 People

Bryan Adams will be playing to 12,000 socially-distanced people in Germany next month. He’ll be headlining “Give Live A Chance” in Düsseldorf on Sept. 4 along with Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.

He announced the concert on Instagram.

Everyone will be 6 feet apart and required to wear a mask.

People will also have to register their contact information and will be arriving and leaving at pre-arranged time slots in their social bubbles of 10 people.

