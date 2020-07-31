Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma In COVID-19 Efforts

Bryan has revealed that he did test positive for the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

Bryan posted a video on Instagram Thursday, explaining how lucky he felt only experiencing mild symptoms. Bryan mentioned that his symptoms included headaches, tightness in his chest, and a loss of taste and smell.

Bryan has been donating his plasma in hopes of helping other people he says in the footage.

Bryan is also using his platform to encourage people to do their part in the on-going battle of COVID-19, which has seen a huge spike in the US.