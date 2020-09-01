BTS Are The First Korean Band To Chart No. 1 On Billboard With ‘Dynamite’

It was only a matter of time before K-Pop band BTS would record an English track and essentially take over the music world!

After “Dynamite” was performed at the VMA’s and released to the US market on Sunday night, it didn’t take long for the very catchy track to climb to number 1 on the singles charts. A previous track of theirs, released in March “On,” reached number 4 on the charts.

The song grabbed 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in September 2017.

BTS has been a group since 2013 and have already impacted the US and Canadian music market over the past few years.

PSY was the last South Korean artist to penetrate the Billboard charts with “Gangnam Style” in 2012 with reached number 2 on the Hot 100.