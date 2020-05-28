“Buckwheat” the Donkey is Crashing Zoom Meetings

Buckwheat, (greatest donkey name EVER!) lives at Farmhouse Garden Animal Home, a Sanctuary in Uxbridge. The Sanctuary has a number of animals to feed and care for and with their typical School student and family tours unable to happen they’ve found another way to bring in some money.

She’s cute and sweet and would love to join you on your next conference call with your colleagues!

Corporate online functions

Girls night video chat

Company meetings

She’ll be the biggest “ass” at your meetings for a change!

If your meeting goes off the rails you can always “Pin the derail on the donkey”!

