BUD LIGHT IS HIRING A “CHIEF MEME OFFICER” FOR $5,000-A-MONTH

Smartasses of the world- this gig is for you!

By Kool Mornings

If you like making memes for the sake of internet points, it’s time to sell out, baby.

 

Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a “Chief Meme Officer”, and they’ll be paying someone $5,000-a-month for three months to create memes and share them on social media.

Anyone can apply for the job on Bud Light’s website, you just need to be over 21 and share some sample memes.  Applications are due by September 18th.

 

