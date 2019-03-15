Budweiser Is Going Into The Meat Business!

Beer and Barbecue go hand in hand, and this summer one of the biggest beer companies will offer costumers beer flavoured meat!

Budweiser has partnered up with Coleman Natural Meats to offer up pulled pork, ribs and bratwurst-all with the familiar taste of its beer!

According to Coleman Natural Meats;

“The five new products include St. Louis-style pork spareribs in full and half racks, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar bratwurst and beer brats. The spareribs and pulled pork are coated in Budweiser sauce, and both varieties of bratwurst are made with Budweiser American lager. All the new products are made with slow-roasted, all-natural Coleman pork, with no antibiotics or added hormones.”