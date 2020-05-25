BUDWEISER STAGE BRINGS SUMMER CONCERTS TO FANS’ HOMES WITH “BUDWEISER STAGE AT HOME”

According to the press released, Live Nation Canada and Budweiser announced Budweiser Stage at Home, a weekly one-hour concert experience this summer for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. The iconic waterfront music venue will be transported from downtown Toronto into the homes of Canadians from coast to coast.

The series premier will feature The Black Crowes with The Trews and hosted by Juno-nominated musician and Sportsnet host, Tara Slone. Beginning Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m., music fans can watch the special weekly concert series each Saturday on Citytv and Citytv.com. The events will also be available to stream on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform, more details below.

The second episode will feature Canadian favourites Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle on June 6. Further artist performance announcements are coming in the following weeks.

BUDWEISER STAGE AT HOME LINEUP:

Saturday, May 30th @ 8 p.m. EST:

The Black Crowes with The Trews

Saturday, June 6th @ 8 p.m. EST:

Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle