Budweiser Will Put Your Dog On A Can!
This Bud’s for you and your dog!
Budweiser will happily put your dog on their can this holiday season!
Budweiser Tweeted out that they’ve teamed up with @dog_rates to put your pup on their holiday Buds!
If you want your dog on a can, all you have to do is simply reply to the tweet with a photo of your pet and use the hashtag #pupweiser.
The beer brand even offered that “some of you may get a real Bud can be sent to you with your pup on it!”
This is Brewski. He’s a professional picnic planner and the new face of @budweiserusa’s holiday can. 12/10 super h*ckin honored #partner
For a chance to have YOUR dog on the can, reply with a pic of them and use #Pupweiser pic.twitter.com/BfYoLO5IuJ
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 16, 2020