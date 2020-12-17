Budweiser Will Put Your Dog On A Can!

Budweiser will happily put your dog on their can this holiday season!

Budweiser Tweeted out that they’ve teamed up with @dog_rates to put your pup on their holiday Buds!

If you want your dog on a can, all you have to do is simply reply to the tweet with a photo of your pet and use the hashtag #pupweiser.

The beer brand even offered that “some of you may get a real Bud can be sent to you with your pup on it!”