Budweiser Will Skip Super Bowl For First Time In Decades

For the first time since 1983, Anheuser-Busch won’t be using loads of cash to advertise for Budweiser during the Super Bowl.

The company announced it is instead donating the money it would have spent on commercials to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

The company says they have spent some advertising dollars on a few of their other brands, but no Budweiser Clydesdales this year!

The estimated $5.6 million that would have been spent on a Budweiser commercial will now be used to help the company “be proactive” in promoting vaccine awareness.