Burger King Is Offering Up A 50/50 Menu!

It’s like the Pepsi challenge but with meat!

By Kool Eats

It’s part of a promotional campaign for its plant-based products. And the chain in Sweden are daring their customers to order off their new 50/50 menu, meaning that Burger King will randomly select whether they get actual meat or plant-based patties in their sandwiches.

If you want to know what you actually got, customers will have to scan the box with the Burger King app. 

Burger King will then release the data at the end of summer reveal the percentage of people that guessed right. 

