Burger King is testing out a 100% meatless burger! As of yesterday, Some Burger King locations in the US are offering a plant-based patty topped still with all the usuals like tomatoes, lettuce, Mayo, ketchup, pickles and sliced onions on their sesame bun.

Burger King says you won’t be able to taste the difference!

According to new health guidelines, experts are suggesting that we humans should be eating more plant-based foods and less meat!

That said, Impossible Foods is a company that makes non meat, plant-based products. The new version of the patty is made primarily of water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and natural flavours.