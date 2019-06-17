Burger King To Sell An Upside Down Whopper

It’s basically a regular Whopper, except the bottom bun will be on the top, and the top bun on the bottom.

The Upside Down Whopping will come in a throwback package from the 80’s and will be sold in select restaurants starting June 21st! And to make this even more awesome, the chain will also offer limited edition ketchup packets and T-shirts to commemorate Netflix’s premier of Season 3 on July 4.

welcome to hawki—er, burger king. would you like an upside down whopper? served upside down at select bk locations on June 21. a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/K4zNuJaVnD — Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019

