Burger King To Sell An Upside Down Whopper

Burger King has partnered with Coca-Cola and Netflix to offer the “Upside Down Whopper.”

By Kool Eats

It’s basically a regular Whopper, except the bottom bun will be on the top, and the top bun on the bottom.

The Upside Down Whopping will come in a throwback package from the 80’s and will be sold in select restaurants starting June 21st! And to make this even more awesome, the chain will also offer limited edition ketchup packets and T-shirts to commemorate Netflix’s premier of Season 3 on July 4.

 

Yahoo.com

