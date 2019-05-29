“BURN OUT” NOW OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZED AS A DISEASE

The World Health Organization just officially classified work BURN OUT as a new disease. So by 2022, doctors will be able to diagnose burn out, and they’ll prescribe treatments that insurance companies should cover.

So what is burn out? The official definition is, “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

Symptoms include: Exhaustion, feeling negative, cynical, or detached from your job, and less efficiency and effectiveness at work.

Other new conditions added to the list include:

‘compulsive sexual behavior’ as a mental disorder (but not an addiction, as some had suggested);

video gaming as an addiction

