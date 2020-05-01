BURP FOR CHARITY! A SPARKLING WATER BRAND WILL DONATE $20 PER BELCH

A sparkling water brand called Liquid Death is running a promotion called “Belch for Bars,” and donating $20 PER BURP to the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild.

You just have to post a video of yourself burping with the hashtag, “#BelchForBars.”

The brand says they think people might just be timid about posting videos of themselves burping. They’ll donate up to $250,000 if enough people do it.