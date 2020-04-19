Busch Beer Wants To Give A Couples Whose Weddings Are On Hold Due To COVID-19 Free Beer For A Year!

So the wedding of your dreams has been postponed due to Coronavirus, but there is a bright side; free beer!

Busch Beer is offering up a pretty fun contest and it’s pretty straight forward. Post a photo of you and your spouse, explain how you’re planning to commemorate the big day when it (eventually) arrives and use the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

Contest closes May 1st and winners are selected randomly and contacted on May 2nd.

And if you’re not getting married right now or perhaps you are already married, you can enter also. Just tag a friend and use #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch merchandise. Those 50 winners will also be selected also on May 2nd!

Enter Here!