Business Education

7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m

“Creating a Company Culture that Engages the Next Generation of Leaders” with Stefan Wiesen from Intrigue Media Solutions Inc.

This is the one time you will want to wake up early! Come out for a delicious hot breakfast, and great networking opportunity while learning how to engage, and transfer your business to to the next generation of leaders.

Over the next 30 years, an estimated $30 trillian of wealth will exchange hands from the baby boomers to Generation Xers and millenials. Lucky for you, there is still time to prepare and help your families and clients get ready for the largest transfer of wealth in recorded history.

Come out to our April Breakfast and start your morning with some FUN sponsored by Canadian First Financial – Barrie!