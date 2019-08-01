Busta Rhymes Escorted Off A Flight

The dispute happened in the air, because when the flight landed in New York- police were called onto the place according to the Daily Mail.

There was a video that captured the moment over Busta’s hand luggage showing him accusing another passenger of “patronizing” him.

According to an eye witness, Rhymes was, “aggressive and rude” towards a woman on the flight, who had used his locker for her items.

There were words exchanged and the women’s husband was also involved!

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers were asked to board the plane at Heathrow “following an alleged verbal altercation involving several passengers”.

No arrests were made.