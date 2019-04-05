Listen Live

Cadbury Creme Eggs + Heinz Mayo = Delicious New Spread

DREAMS DO COME TRUE, IN THE FORM OF MAYO

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Eats

Oh. My. Gawd.

Yes, you read that correctly… Cadbury Creme Eggs teamed up with Heinz to create a new delicious spread. {Seriously}Good Mayo featuring Creme Eggs.

I’m dead y’all. This looks so good… like put in in some crepes, on toast. I NEED THIS.

Sadly, it looks like it’s only available in the UK right now.. but maybe with enough fan mail they’ll make it available world wide. Or at least into Canada/North America.

