Cadbury Is Holding Bunny Tryouts! Is Your Pet Cute Enough?

Cadbury is back to give pets their time in the spotlight with their annual Bunny Tryouts.

For the third year in a row, the chocolate brand is holding a contest to find their new spokes-animal for the Easter season who will don the bunny ears for a commercial.

Animal owners can enter by submitting a photo of their pets wearing the iconic bunny ears, the company announced in a post on its official Instagram account (if you don’t have any, don’t worry, they have digital ones!).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadbury USA (@cadburyusa)

Fans will then vote for their favorite to select this year’s newest Easter chocolate ambassador.

The contest will be open for submissions until March 1.

Tryout info