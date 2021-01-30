California Weather Reporter Gets Forecast Crashed By Young Son

Working from home can be challenging with kids at home. They can appear at any time – jumping into zoom calls and into live broadcasts.

A California weather reporter, Brandi Hitt, was reporting the weather from home on ABC when her son, Nolan decided to crash the forecast to get a hug from his mum.

According to mum, he just learned how to walk and “there’s no stopping him now.”

Watch the the adorableness below:

So adorable!